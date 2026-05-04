ASELSAN to unveil new products at SAHA 2026

ISTANBUL

ASELSAN will unveil five new products and six updated versions of existing systems at SAHA 2026, as the Turkish defense company prepares to showcase its latest technologies to international delegations in Istanbul.

SAHA 2026 International Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair will be held at the Istanbul Expo Center on May 5-9, under the organization of SAHA Istanbul, Türkiye’s and Europe’s largest industrial cluster.

ASELSAN is preparing to appear at the fair with one of its broadest product displays, including components of Steel Dome, as well as systems developed for air defense, naval platforms, electronic warfare and advanced surveillance.

The company will introduce technologies that it says are designed to add new capabilities to Steel Dome, strengthen naval strike capacity and respond to changing needs in aerial operations.

Among the systems to be displayed are the ALP low-altitude radar, the GÜRZ hybrid air defense system, the KORKUT air defense system, the EJDERHA counter-drone system, the GÖKBERK mobile laser weapon system and the PUHU electronic warfare system.

ASELSAN also plans to present a range of solutions developed with the use of artificial intelligence in research and development processes.

The company will hold supplier awards during the fair for firms that have contributed to localization, exports and added-value production.

ASELSAN is also expected to sign cooperation agreements with international defense industry actors during the event and strengthen existing strategic partnerships.

ASELSAN President and CEO Ahmet Akyol said SAHA 2026 would be an important stage in the company’s global brand strategy.

“SAHA will be an important platform where Türkiye’s level in defense industry and advanced technology is announced to the world,” Akyol said.

“With the launches we will hold at SAHA, we will show the strength of national engineering in global competition. In three launches, we will display five new products and new versions of six of our products,” he added.

Akyol said ASELSAN’s goal was no longer limited to developing advanced systems, but also to setting standards globally through serial production capabilities.

“SAHA will serve as a springboard in ASELSAN’s journey to become a global technology brand,” he said, adding that the fair would open doors to new export markets through planned partnerships and launches.

The event is expected to bring together more than 1,700 exhibitors from over 120 countries across an area exceeding 100,000 square meters, according to SAHA 2026 organizers.