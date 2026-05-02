Türkiye congratulates Iraq’s prime minister-designate

Türkiye congratulates Iraq’s prime minister-designate

ANKARA
Türkiye congratulates Iraq’s prime minister-designate

Türkiye has congratulated Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi after he was tasked with forming a new government, expressing hope that the process will be completed swiftly.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said al-Zaidi’s appointment came as part of Iraq’s constitutional process following the election of the speaker of parliament and the president.

“We congratulate Ali al-Zaidi, who has been assigned to form the new government in Iraq, and wish this development to be beneficial for the Iraqi people,” the ministry said.

Ankara also said it hoped the government formation process would be finalized as soon as possible.

The ministry underlined Türkiye’s intention to further advance its strategic and institutional cooperation with Iraq, citing the two countries’ “deep-rooted historical, human, cultural and economic ties.” It also said Ankara aimed to expand cooperation with Iraq to include regional dimensions.

Iraqi President Nizar Amidi tasked al-Zaidi with forming a government on April 27 after he was nominated by the Coordination Framework, Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc.

Under Iraq’s constitution, the prime minister-designate has 30 days to present a cabinet to parliament and secure a vote of confidence.

Al-Zaidi, a businessman and political newcomer, was nominated after weeks of negotiations within the Coordination Framework. His designation followed the withdrawal of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani from contention for the post.

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