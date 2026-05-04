Persistent rain dampens hopes for sunny spring season

Persistent rain dampens hopes for sunny spring season

ISTANBUL
Persistent rain dampens hopes for sunny spring season

Spring conditions across Türkiye have been derailed by a massive weekend cold front, as heavy rain and snowfall trigger alerts for unsettled weather nationwide.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued yellow-code warnings for 43 of the country’s 81 provinces, citing risks of flash floods, strong winds and late-season snow as a cold air mass moving in from the Balkans pushes temperatures sharply lower.

Rain and thunderstorms were expected nationwide on May 3, with particularly intense downpours forecast across the Interior Aegean, western Mediterranean and parts of central and southeastern Anatolia. Provinces including Afyonkarahisar, Denizli, Burdur, Isparta, Bursa, Malatya and Adıyaman are expected to receive very heavy rainfall, raising the risk of localized flooding.

Meteorologists also warned of strong winds and storms across the western Black Sea, the Aegean coast and the western Mediterranean, where gusts could reach up to 75 kilometers per hour. Maritime transport may also be affected due to rough sea conditions.

Unseasonal snowfall is forecast in elevated inland areas, including parts of İzmir and Muğla — regions better known for mild spring weather. Snowfall has already blanketed several provinces, with central Yozgat seeing snow at the start of May, while ski resorts in Kocaeli’s Kartepe district and Kartalkaya Ski Resort reported winter-like conditions.

Temperatures across Central Anatolia have dropped to around 5 degrees Celsius, with coastal Aegean and Mediterranean regions expected to cool by 3 to 5 degrees below seasonal norms.

Forecasters said the wet and cold spell is expected to persist through May 4 before gradually retreating west to east from May 5, allowing temperatures to return closer to seasonal averages.

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