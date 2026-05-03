Özel vows end to 'privileges' under CHP rule

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on May 3 renewed his criticism of legal actions targeting his party and pledged to dismantle “privileges” if the CHP comes to power.

"We are defending not a party in the face of recent attacks, but a country. We are defending the democratic governance of a country. We are defending the right to vote and be elected," Özel said at a rally in the northern city of Karabük.

The CHP has been holding frequent rallies since Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested on March 23, the same day he was announced as the party’s presidential candidate.

"Today is the day to protect the ballot box," Özel said. "Together with all the democrats of the country, we will once again bring about a system that will make everyone smile, leave no one behind... a system where no one oppresses anyone and no family is privileged."

His comments came as the opposition renewed calls for early elections, though government officials have repeatedly rejected the idea. Türkiye's next elections are not scheduled until 2028.

The CHP has also stepped up its campaign for a by-election amid renewed investigations into municipalities run by the party.

Under Turkish law, a by-election is triggered if parliamentary vacancies reach 5 percent of the total number of seats, or 30 lawmakers. Eight seats are currently vacant due to deaths and resignations, short of the threshold.

During the rally, party officials read a letter from İmamoğlu written from prison.

"The current government, sinking deeper and deeper as it struggles and entering a process of self-destruction within the conspiracies it created, is trying to end national sovereignty by seizing control of all state institutions," the letter said.

"This government has no other goal than to protect its seat... Together with this noble nation, we will make Türkiye a country where justice prevails in all its institutions."