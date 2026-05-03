Tunceli summit to bring together Alevi religious leaders for dialogue

TUNCELİ

Around 130 Alevi religious leaders across Türkiye, as well as from abroad, will gather in the eastern province of Tunceli on May 4 for a two-day consultative meeting, in what is seen as an important step toward greater visibility for the minority religious group.

Alevism is a syncretic and heterodox Islamic tradition inspired by the teachings of the 13th-century mystic Haji Bektash Veli. Estimates suggest that Alevis make up between 4 and 15 percent of Türkiye’s population. Despite this, their places of worship, known as cemevis, are not officially recognized as houses of worship in Türkiye.

In 2022, the government established the Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency under the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The body is tasked with addressing a wide range of issues, including supporting cemevis, covering certain operational costs, and responding to current challenges related to religious services and Alevi practices.

As part of its work, the presidency is organizing a major gathering in Tunceli, one of the provinces with the highest Alevi population, starting May 4. The summit will bring together 130 spiritual leaders from across Türkiye and abroad.

The meeting aims to strengthen the institution of the “dede,” meaning grandfather, a central figure in Alevi-Bektashi belief and tradition and reinforce social unity and brotherhood.

“This is just the beginning. We prefer to come together to listen directly to the dedes, to clearly understand their demands and perspectives on the institution, and then shape our path accordingly,” Esma Ersin, head of the Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency, told daily Hürriyet.

Ersin noted that religious and ethnic differences are sometimes being turned into sources of conflict today.

“At this point, our presidency adopts an inclusive and unifying language against exclusionary approaches.

Strengthening unity, solidarity, and a spirit of brotherhood is critically important both for social peace and regional stability,” she said.

In October 2025, a major cemevi dervish lodge opened its doors in the central city of Nevşehir's Hacıbektaş district on land donated by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.