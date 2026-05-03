Kuwaiti top diplomat to visit Türkiye for talks on ties, regional issues

Kuwaiti top diplomat to visit Türkiye for talks on ties, regional issues

ANKARA
Kuwaiti top diplomat to visit Türkiye for talks on ties, regional issues

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah will pay an official visit to Türkiye on May 4 for talks expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing pressing regional developments.

Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan is set to meet his Kuwaiti counterpart to discuss steps to reinforce existing mechanisms aimed at elevating ties between the two countries, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The talks are also expected to underscore the importance of cooperation in the military, defense and connectivity sectors. Both sides are likely to highlight the need for coordinated action and stronger regional ownership in the face of increasing global and regional challenges.

Fidan is expected to stress Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with parties involved in negotiations between the United States and Iran, expressing hope for positive outcomes and an end to conflict. He is also expected to reiterate Ankara’s commitment to contributing constructively to the process, the sources said.

During the meeting, Fidan is anticipated to emphasize the critical importance of ensuring lasting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He is likely to accuse the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of violating ceasefire agreements in Gaza and carrying out unlawful actions in the West Bank while accelerating steps that undermine a two-state solution.

He is also expected to call for progress to the second phase of a Gaza peace agreement and improvements in humanitarian conditions, adding that consultations will include the work of a peace council of which both Türkiye and Kuwait are founding members.

Türkiye and Kuwait maintain multifaceted relations that continue to deepen through new areas of cooperation, with close coordination on regional and international issues.

 

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