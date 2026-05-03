Presidential Tour of Türkiye concludes with Ankara stage

ANKARA

The 61st edition of the Presidential Tour of Türkiye has come to a close with its final stage in the capital Ankara, bringing world-class cyclists through the heart of the country and marking the race’s first finish in the city since 1999.

The eighth and final stage saw riders compete on a 108.4-kilometer route on May 3, navigating some of the country’s most symbolic landmarks, including Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the Presidential Complex.

The inclusion of the capital after many years is seen as a significant moment for the race, highlighting both its institutional roots and Türkiye’s political center on the global stage.

Authorities have implemented temporary road closures across parts of the city due to the race, with public transport routes adjusted accordingly.

The eight-day tour began on April 26 in the Aegean resort town of Çeşme and has taken riders on a 1,133-kilometer journey across Türkiye.

The route has passed through coastal and southern destinations such as Aydın, Marmaris, Fethiye, Patara, Kemer and Antalya, showcasing the country’s natural landscapes and cultural heritage.

In the penultimate seventh stage, held on a 152.8-kilometer Antalya route, Italian rider Davide Ballerini of XDS Astana claimed victory with a time of 3 hours, 19 minutes and 41 seconds. He also secured the green jersey for the sprint classification.

Poland’s Marceli Bogusławski finished second, followed by Belgium’s Tom Crabbe in third.

Recognized as Türkiye’s only race in the prestigious UCI ProSeries category, the race has brought together 23 teams and 161 riders from 27 countries.

First held in 1963, the tour has grown into Türkiye’s most prominent cycling event, serving both as a high-level sporting competition and a global showcase of the country’s diverse geography — from the Aegean coast to the nation’s capital, where this year’s race reaches its finale.