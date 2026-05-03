School shooting death toll rises to 10 in Kahramanmaraş

School shooting death toll rises to 10 in Kahramanmaraş

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
School shooting death toll rises to 10 in Kahramanmaraş

The death toll from the school shooting in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş has risen to 10 after 11-year-old Almina Ağaoğlu, who had been critically injured in the attack, died in hospital following an 18-day fight for survival.

Almina had been receiving intensive treatment after being shot twice in the back of the head during the April 15 attack at Ayser Çalık Middle School in the central district of Onikişubat. Hospital officials said she died at 5:45 a.m. on May 3. Her funeral is set to take place after noon prayers at Abdülhamid Han Mosque.

The shooting, carried out by an eighth-grade student at the school, had initially left one teacher and eight students dead, while 17 others were wounded. The attacker also died during the incident.

Authorities later determined that the suspect used firearms belonging to his father and had smuggled them into the school concealed inside an art portfolio, a detail disclosed by Education Minister Yusuf Tekin.

Commenting on the case, Tekin said security personnel should be able to better identify suspicious items brought on school grounds.

The Kahramanmaraş shooting came just one day after another school attack in Şanlıurfa’s Siverek district, where a student opened fire at Ahmet Koyuncu Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, injuring 16 people before taking his own life.

The back-to-back incidents have intensified public debate over school safety and gun access in Türkiye, with education authorities facing growing calls for tighter preventive measures.

Security measures have been expanded to include tighter screening at school entrances, increased monitoring of school perimeters and stronger coordination with nearby police units for rapid intervention.

Authorities will also conduct renewed risk assessments, establish on-site security boards and introduce early warning mechanisms to identify and respond to threats before they escalate.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli raid in West Bank leaves 1 Palestinian dead, 4 wounded

Israeli raid in West Bank leaves 1 Palestinian dead, 4 wounded
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli raid in West Bank leaves 1 Palestinian dead, 4 wounded

    Israeli raid in West Bank leaves 1 Palestinian dead, 4 wounded

  2. Özel vows end to 'privileges' under CHP rule

    Özel vows end to 'privileges' under CHP rule

  3. Municipalities union elects new chair amid heated vote

    Municipalities union elects new chair amid heated vote

  4. Tunceli summit to bring together Alevi religious leaders for dialogue

    Tunceli summit to bring together Alevi religious leaders for dialogue

  5. Israel weighs options to renew Gaza war

    Israel weighs options to renew Gaza war
Recommended
Özel vows end to privileges under CHP rule

Özel vows end to 'privileges' under CHP rule
Municipalities union elects new chair amid heated vote

Municipalities union elects new chair amid heated vote
Tunceli summit to bring together Alevi religious leaders for dialogue

Tunceli summit to bring together Alevi religious leaders for dialogue
Turkish vice president to attend European summit in Yerevan

Turkish vice president to attend European summit in Yerevan
Kuwaiti top diplomat to visit Türkiye for talks on ties, regional issues

Kuwaiti top diplomat to visit Türkiye for talks on ties, regional issues
Erdoğan holds call with Iraq’s new prime minister-designate

Erdoğan holds call with Iraq’s new prime minister-designate
Türkiye unveils 10-year plan to spark baby boom

Türkiye unveils 10-year plan to spark baby boom
WORLD Israeli raid in West Bank leaves 1 Palestinian dead, 4 wounded

Israeli raid in West Bank leaves 1 Palestinian dead, 4 wounded

One Palestinian man was killed and four others seriously wounded during an Israeli military raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
ECONOMY Japan spends more than $30 bn to prop up yen: Reports

Japan spends more than $30 bn to prop up yen: Reports

Japan spent at least 5.0 trillion yen ($32 billion) in the foreign exchange market, according to multiple reports, in its first intervention to prop up the currency since 2024.

SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿