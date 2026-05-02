Sumud flotilla activists return in Istanbul after Israeli detention

ISTANBUL

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 59 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including 18 Turkish citizens, landed at Istanbul Airport on May 1 after they were detained following Israel’s intervention against the Gaza-bound aid convoy in international waters.

Flight TK 6934, which departed from Crete, arrived in Istanbul at 9:45 p.m. The activists were welcomed at the airport’s VIP terminal by relatives, officials and representatives of civil society groups.

The group was later taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for health checks. They left the institute after the examinations were completed.

Foreign Ministry sources said two Turkish citizens who could not board the flight because of health checks were expected to return later.

Alongside the Turkish citizens, the plane carried activists from the United States, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Britain, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Chile and New Zealand.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona on April 12 as part of its 2026 spring mission to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave. The convoy resumed its journey on April 26 after further participation from Sicily.

Israeli forces intervened against the flotilla late on April 29 in international waters off Crete, detaining activists and damaging boats, according to flotilla organizers and Turkish officials.

A reception was held at Istanbul Airport for the returning activists.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hacı Ali Özel, Türkiye-Palestine Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group head and AKP Istanbul lawmaker Hasan Turan, Istanbul Airport civil administrative chief İlker Haktankaçmaz and Palestine Support Platform head Osman Nuri Kabaktepe were among those present.

Kabaktepe thanked the activists for taking part in the mission and said civil society groups would continue their efforts in support of Palestinians.

Beheşti İsmail Songür, head of the Mavi Marmara Association and a board member of the Freedom and Sumud Flotilla, said 59 activists had returned on the flight and that other boats from the convoy were still in the Mediterranean.

According to flotilla officials, the convoy included 345 participants from 39 countries.

Several activists also spoke after their return, accusing Israeli forces of mistreatment during their detention.

Argentine lawmaker Monica Schlotthauer said the activists were subjected to humiliation and psychological pressure, adding that they would continue to support Palestinians.

On April 30, Türkiye's parliament has lashed out at Israel's armed intervention on the Global Sumud Flotilla as a war crime, urging the immediate release of all activists.

“This act of piracy is a clear war crime. We warn Israel, which has exceeded all limits of humanity’s tolerance, and call for the immediate release of the forcibly detained activists and our citizens,” read a motion adopted by the votes of all parliamentarians.

The motion, signed by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, was read out in the General Assembly before being put to a vote. The text stated that Israel had once again “blatantly violated international law,” adding another offense to ongoing acts of genocide and war crimes.