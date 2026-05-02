Prenuptial agreements surge by 40 pct as wedding costs, divorce risks grow

Prenuptial agreements surge by 40 pct as wedding costs, divorce risks grow

ISTANBUL
Prenuptial agreements surge by 40 pct as wedding costs, divorce risks grow

Demand for prenuptial agreements in Türkiye has significantly increased over the past two years, as rising wedding expenses, household debt and growing divorce risks push more couples to seek legal protection before marriage.

Applications for such contracts have surged at notary offices by 40 percent, reflecting growing financial concerns among couples preparing for marriage, local media reported on May 1.

The agreements are increasingly being used by couples to clarify ownership of assets, debt obligations and the division of property in the event of divorce.

The increase comes as expenses for home furnishings, renovations and wedding ceremonies have pushed the average cost of marriage preparations to as much as 2 million Turkish Liras (around $44,267).

As a result, many newlyweds are beginning married life burdened by loans and installment payments.

Lawyers say most legal consultations related to prenuptial agreements involve pre-marital debt, wedding gold and jewelry — traditionally significant assets in Turkish marriages — as well as goods purchased through installment plans.

Attorney Caner Yılmaz said disputes often arise when property purchased before marriage continues to be paid off after the wedding, as the spouse contributing during the marriage may later claim financial rights over those payments.

Sociologist Selin Erdem said the growing use of prenuptial agreements reflects couples’ attempts to balance emotional commitment with financial risk.

Divorce itself has also become increasingly costly in Türkiye, with legal fees, childcare expenses, rental deposits and the cost of setting up separate households placing additional financial pressure on separating couples.

The trend comes as marriage rates in Türkiye continue to weaken while divorces rise, according to the latest statistics.

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