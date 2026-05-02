Türkiye to launch ‘empathy’ classes, helpline to curb school bullying

Türkiye to launch ‘empathy’ classes, helpline to curb school bullying

ANKARA
Türkiye to launch ‘empathy’ classes, helpline to curb school bullying

Türkiye is set to introduce an artificial-intelligence backed safety system, a mandatory social skills course and a dedicated bullying helpline for children as the centerpieces of a new parliamentary report aimed at eradicating rising cases of bullying in schools and online spaces.

The report, prepared by a subcommittee of the Turkish parliament, is expected to be discussed in parliament and outlines a multi-layered strategy aimed at both prevention and early intervention.

At the heart of the reform is a change to the national curriculum.

A new compulsory course titled “Empathy and Social Skills” will be introduced, designed to teach conflict resolution, emotional awareness and interpersonal communication from an early age.

The plan also includes peer mediation programs, encouraging students to take active roles in resolving disputes, alongside the creation of student-led councils focused on preventing bullying.

Authorities also plan to roll out new reporting and emergency response tools.

Students will be able to report bullying incidents anonymously via phone lines, mobile applications or online platforms through a dedicated “Alo Bullying” helpline.

In addition, a digital emergency button system will allow children to instantly share their location with authorities or trusted contacts when they feel at risk.

Schools will also establish more accessible support channels where students can safely report concerns, while child-focused counselors are expected to be deployed in community-based institutions to provide direct assistance.

The report not only focuses on victims but also targets early identification and rehabilitation of students who display aggressive behavior.

Those identified as at risk of engaging in bullying will receive specialized training in empathy, social skills and anger management, while schools will conduct regular risk assessments and use behavioral monitoring tools to flag potential issues at an early stage.

A significant part of the initiative addresses cyberbullying.

A new system will analyze students’ digital risk exposure, enabling early intervention. Artificial intelligence tools will also be used to detect harmful content targeting children across social media and online platforms.

In parallel, authorities plan to establish 24/7 online psychological support services under the supervision of the Health Ministry.

The push for reform comes in the wake of two school shootings that shocked the country.

On April 15, a student opened fire at a school in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, killing one teacher and eight students. A day earlier, a former student carried out a shooting at a school in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, wounding several students before taking his own life.

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