Cabinet to discuss security, economy and regional tensions

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will chair a cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in Beştepe on May 4, with regional tensions, the “Terror-free Türkiye” process and the economy expected to top the agenda.

The meeting comes after a two-week break and is expected to include a detailed review of the latest stage reached in the process, including how the PKK’s decision to lay down arms is being implemented on the ground.

Reports prepared by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Turkish Armed Forces are expected to be discussed, along with possible legal arrangements based on the work of a parliamentary commission.

The cabinet will also review Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting the success of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran, as well as the economic impact of the conflict in the region.

Developments in Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war are also expected to be discussed.

The meeting’s domestic agenda includes school security measures and work by the Justice Ministry on unsolved cases.

The duration of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday is also expected to be taken up during the meeting. The holiday is scheduled to begin on May 27 and end on May 30.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said during the Türkiye Culture Road Festival in Aydın that extending the holiday to nine days would be positive for the tourism sector, but stressed that the decision would be made by the cabinet.