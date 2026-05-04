Türkiye’s annual inflation rises to 32.37 percent in April

Türkiye’s annual inflation rises to 32.37 percent in April

ANKARA
Türkiye’s annual inflation rises to 32.37 percent in April

Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation rose to 32.37 percent in April, up from 30.87 percent in the previous month, according to official data released on May 4.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 4.18 percent month-on-month in April, while prices were up 14.64 percent compared with December 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

An Anadolu Agency survey last week had forecast annual inflation at 31.11 percent and monthly inflation at 3.19 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, one of the main components with the highest weight in the index, rose 34.55 percent year-on-year in April, contributing 8.72 percentage points to the annual rate.

Transport prices increased 35.06 percent annually, with a 5.66 percentage-point contribution, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels recorded the steepest rise among the three major groups, climbing 46.6 percent and contributing 6.30 percentage points.

On a monthly basis, food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.7 percent in April, contributing 0.95 percentage points to the CPI increase.

Transport prices were up 4.29 percent month-on-month, adding 0.73 percentage points, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased 7.99 percent, contributing 0.90 percentage points.

In April 2025, consumer prices had increased 3% month-on-month and 37.86 percent annually. In April 2024, monthly inflation was 3.18 percent, while annual inflation stood at 69.80 percent.

The Central Bank’s next rate-setting meeting will take place on June 11.

Last month, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) at 37 percent.

The committee also maintained the Central Bank overnight lending rate and the overnight borrowing rate at 40 percent and 35.5 percent, respectively.

In the summary of the April MPC meeting, the bank reiterated that the tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate and expectation channels.

The committee will determine the policy rate by taking into account realized and expected inflation and its underlying trend in a way to ensure the tightness required by the projected disinflation path in line with the interim targets, it added.

“In case of a significant and persistent deterioration in the inflation outlook, which can also be driven by the recent developments, monetary policy stance will be tightened,” the bank said, stressing that it remains highly attentive to upside risks on inflation.

Inflation,

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