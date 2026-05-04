Musk vs OpenAI trial enters second week

OAKLAND



Following high-profile testimony from billionaire Elon Musk last week, Greg Brockman, one of OpenAI's co-founders, were set to testify yesterday in the California lawsuit brought by the world's richest man against the creators of ChatGPT.

Musk is seeking to force his rivals in artificial intelligence (AI) development to revert to a non-profit foundation.

OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman, who in 10 years has gone from being Musk's protege to a bitter rival, is not expected to take the stand until the week of May 11.

The outcome of the case could shape the future of OpenAI, the fast-rising generative AI giant now valued at over $850 billion and preparing for an IPO.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, whose company is accused of illegally funding OpenAI's commercial transformation, may also testify this week.

Over three days of testimony last week, Musk portrayed himself as a selfless early supporter of OpenAI, saying he contributed $38 million between 2016 and 2020 before being sidelined.

Musk argued that he wanted to counterbalance Google's dominance and ensure that transformative AI technology, which he has warned poses risks to humanity, remain free from profit-driven pressures.

OpenAI's current structure, while highly lucrative, still operates under a nonprofit parent entity.



If Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ultimately rules in favor of Musk, OpenAI's IPO could be jeopardized.

That could reshape the global AI landscape, where major players like Google and Chinese tech firms are competing aggressively.

While the sector is already generating tens of billions in annual revenue, those figures still fall short of the massive investments required for talent, advanced processors and the construction of energy-intensive data centers powering the AI revolution.