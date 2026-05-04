Japan PM says oil crisis has 'enormous impact' in Asia-Pacific

Japan PM says oil crisis has 'enormous impact' in Asia-Pacific

CANBERRA
Japan PM says oil crisis has enormous impact in Asia-Pacific

A global oil supply squeeze is inflicting an "enormous impact" on the Asia-Pacific region, Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on May 4.

Speaking in Canberra after talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, she said the two countries would respond urgently to secure stable energy supplies.

Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil normally flows through the Strait of Hormuz, with eighty percent of that oil destined for Asia.

"The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been inflicting enormous impact on the Indo-Pacific," the Japanese leader told journalists.

"We affirmed that Japan and Australia will closely communicate with each other in responding with a sense of urgency."

The two countries aim to strengthen autonomy and resilience to secure stable supplies of energy, Takaichi said.

Australia is the biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas to Japan, which in turn is a source for about seven percent of Australia's diesel.

The two countries issued a string of statements vowing to work together on energy, the economy, defense and critical minerals.

Japan's government has said it is also keen to ensure a stable supply of critical minerals, essential for semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries and weapons systems.

Australia has touted its abundant critical minerals as a way to loosen China's grip over global supplies of rare earths.

Australia and Japan have strengthened their defence ties, too, striking a AUD$10 billion ($6 billion) deal last year for Japan to to provide Mogami-class stealth warships to the Australian navy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Normalization between Türkiye, Armenia sets example for others: Turkish VP

'Normalization between Türkiye, Armenia sets example for others': Turkish VP
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Normalization between Türkiye, Armenia sets example for others': Turkish VP

    'Normalization between Türkiye, Armenia sets example for others': Turkish VP

  2. Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report

    Intelligence briefs AKP on anti-terror plan: Report

  3. Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara

    Erdoğan receives Kuwaiti foreign minister in Ankara

  4. Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

    Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

  5. Germany seeks 'close dialogue' with US: German FM

    Germany seeks 'close dialogue' with US: German FM
Recommended
Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras
Turkish manufacturing PMI drops to 45.7 in April

Turkish manufacturing PMI drops to 45.7 in April
Türkiye’s annual inflation rises to 32.37 percent in April

Türkiye’s annual inflation rises to 32.37 percent in April
How weaker dollar is quietly making life more expensive

How weaker dollar is quietly making life more expensive
Musk vs OpenAI trial enters second week

Musk vs OpenAI trial enters second week
Energy sector methane emissions linger near record highs: IEA

Energy sector methane emissions linger near record highs: IEA
WORLD Germany seeks close dialogue with US: German FM

Germany seeks 'close dialogue' with US: German FM

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on May 4 said that Berlin wanted to "enter into close dialogue" with the United States following the announced withdrawal of American troops stationed in Germany.
ECONOMY Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Aselsan market value exceeds 2 trillion liras

Turkish defense company Aselsan has become the first company traded on Borsa Istanbul to exceed 2 trillion Turkish Liras in market value, setting a new record as investor interest in defense industry shares remains strong.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿