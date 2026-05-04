Deadly storm hits country’s southeast as spring snow blankets west

Deadly storm hits country’s southeast as spring snow blankets west

ISTANBUL
Deadly storm hits country’s southeast as spring snow blankets west

A powerful supercell storm has battered southeastern Türkiye, leaving one dead and dozens injured, while unexpected heavy snowfall simultaneously disrupted life in the west — events that experts warn reflect a tripling of meteorological disasters in the country over the past 15 years.

In the southeastern province of Gaziantep, the storm hit suddenly in the afternoon on May 3, paralyzing daily life across the city.

Floodwaters submerged streets and underpasses, while strong winds ripped roofs off buildings, uprooted trees and damaged vehicles.

Three people were injured after the roof of an Olympic preparation center building was blown off. Authorities said 23 people were injured in storm-related incidents across the province.

In neighboring Şanlıurfa, the situation proved more severe.

A cargo pickup truck overturned on a bridge due to strong winds, while a mosque minaret collapsed and floating restaurants broke loose from their moorings.

A 22-year-old woman, Nur Çakmak, died after a solar panel torn from a rooftop fell onto a car she was in.

At least 28 others were injured across the province.

Schools were temporarily closed in several districts, including Birecik and Viranşehir in Şanlıurfa, as well as Şahinbey, Şehitkamil and Nizip in Gaziantep, due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, in western Türkiye, an unexpected return of winter conditions disrupted life in Afyonkarahisar and surrounding areas.

Heavy snowfall forced authorities to close key highways to heavy vehicles, including routes linking Afyonkarahisar with Uşak, Sandıklı and Ankara. Education was suspended for one day in several districts, while transport disruptions affected multiple regions.

Experts warn that such extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common.

Oğuz Kurdoğlu, a faculty member at Karadeniz Technical University, emphasized that rapid changes in rainfall patterns driven by climate change are leading to more frequent floods, landslides and severe storms.

About 52 percent of all such events occur in the Black Sea region, according to the expert.

Kurdoğlu also stressed the need for a shift in infrastructure planning: “We must adopt an engineering approach that works with nature rather than against it,” he said, warning that unchecked construction and road development can accelerate water flow and heighten disaster risks.

According to the latest forecasts from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, winter-like conditions are expected to persist for two more days across much of the country, with heavy rain and snowfall forecast in multiple regions.

However, temperatures are expected to rise from midweek, signaling the return of spring, particularly in major cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.

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