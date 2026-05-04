Türkiye, Kuwait discuss stability in Strait of Hormuz

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, have engaged in high-level discussions regarding Gulf security and the continued disruption of commercial maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fidan and Al Sabah met in the Turkish capital Ankara on May 4. They did not hold a presser following the talks.

Ankara has long been emphasizing the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on a permanent basis. Fidan and his Kuwaiti counterpart exchanged views on the matter and explored ways to overcome the current stalemate.

Fidan also exchanged a phone conversation with his Omani top diplomat, Badr al-Busaidi, over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

The talks in Ankara also covered ongoing efforts to end the war between the United States and Iran and restore peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond.

Developments in Gaza, where efforts to implement the second stage of the peace deal are being sabotaged by Israel, have also been discussed by the two ministers whose countries are among the founding members of the Board of Peace led by U.S. President Donald Trump

Fidan and Al Sabah reviewed the current state of bilateral economic and political ties with the shared objective of strengthening them through robust cooperation. Cooperation in the fields of military affairs, defense and connectivity remains a top priority on the bilateral agenda, according to diplomatic sources.

Ankara has long promoted a vision of “regional ownership” for resolving regional issues, aiming to maintain stability in the Middle East without intervention from external powers.

Trade volume between the two countries reached about $1.08 billion in 2025, up 52 percent from the previous year, according to Türkiye’s ambassador to Kuwait.

Ankara aims to raise its trade volume with Kuwait, Qatar and Oman to $5 billion each, according to a Turkish Trade Ministry statement cited after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Gulf tour last year.