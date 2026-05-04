Indonesia, Japan sign defense pact after Tokyo unlocks arms exports

Indonesia, Japan sign defense pact after Tokyo unlocks arms exports

JAKARTA
Indonesia, Japan sign defense pact after Tokyo unlocks arms exports

Indonesia's Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (L) and Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (R) inspect honour guards during a welcome ceremony at the Defence Ministry office in Jakarta on May 4, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

The defense ministers of Indonesia and Japan signed a cooperation agreement on Monday, Jakarta said, underlining the need to safeguard regional peace and stability in the face of global tumult.

The signing during Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi's visit to Indonesia came after Tokyo had eased decades-old arms export rules last month, allowing firms to sell lethal weapons to countries with which Japan has defense agreements.

Indonesian defense ministry spokesman Rico Ricardo Sirait told AFP that the agreement was part of efforts to improve defense cooperation between the two countries.

The pact covers issues including collaboration in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, joint exercises and maritime cooperation, Rico said.

He added that it also "opens up opportunities for cooperation in defense equipment and technology" while "prioritising... regional stability".

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, a former general, has been pushing to modernise the country's ageing military assets since taking office in 2024.

Koizumi earlier said that defense cooperation with Indonesia would make a "contribution to peace and stability... for the region as a whole" amid "an increasingly complex and tense international situation".

After his talks with Indonesia's Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Jakarta, Koizumi is bound for the Philippines, where Japanese forces are taking part in a joint military exercise also including the United States.

Indonesia last month concluded a defense cooperation pact with the United States, agreed to increase security ties with France, and signed an oil deal with Russia.

Jakarta, while defending a non-aligned diplomatic posture it calls "free and active", last year joined the BRICS bloc of emerging economies that includes Russia and U.S. rival China.

Prabowo has also signed a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump and joined his so-called "Board of Peace".

Last week, Jakarta said it was still considering a U.S. request for blanket overflight clearance which, if approved, analysts say could be seen as an alignment with Washington over Beijing.

Indonesia is strategically located on the Malacca Strait — the world's busiest chokepoint for oil and petroleum liquids, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The vast majority of China-bound oil travels through the strait.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() War jolts Chinas well-oiled manufacturing hub

War jolts China's well-oiled manufacturing hub
LATEST NEWS

  1. War jolts China's well-oiled manufacturing hub

    War jolts China's well-oiled manufacturing hub

  2. Fitch lifts Argentina's credit rating to 'B-'

    Fitch lifts Argentina's credit rating to 'B-'

  3. Apple agrees to $250 mln settlement over AI Siri claims

    Apple agrees to $250 mln settlement over AI Siri claims

  4. Indonesia economy grew 5.6 pct in first quarter

    Indonesia economy grew 5.6 pct in first quarter

  5. US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal

    US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal
Recommended
US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal

US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal
Irans top diplomat holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Iran's top diplomat holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Ukraine says Russia broke unilateral ceasefire with drone, missile attacks

Ukraine says Russia broke unilateral ceasefire with drone, missile attacks
Romanian pro-EU PM loses no-confidence motion

Romanian pro-EU PM loses no-confidence motion
China fireworks factory explosion kills 21

China fireworks factory explosion kills 21
Two dead as car ploughs into crowd in Germanys Leipzig

Two dead as car ploughs into crowd in Germany's Leipzig
WHO: 2 hantavirus cases confirmed, 5 suspected on cruise ship

WHO: 2 hantavirus cases confirmed, 5 suspected on cruise ship
WORLD US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal

US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal

The U.S. will pause escorting commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz barely a day after it began doing so, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday, citing a desire to reach a peace deal with Iran.
ECONOMY War jolts Chinas well-oiled manufacturing hub

War jolts China's well-oiled manufacturing hub

Vacuum cleaners and vapes could get more expensive if the Iran war drags on for much longer, Chinese factory owners and traders warn, as the world's manufacturing hub reels from "crazy" costs.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿