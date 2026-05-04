NATO chief says Europeans have 'gotten message' from Trump

NATO chief says Europeans have 'gotten message' from Trump

YEREVAN
NATO chief says Europeans have gotten message from Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrives to attend the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Europeans have "heard" U.S. President Donald Trump's message of frustration over the Iran war and are "stepping up," NATO chief Mark Rutte said on May 4 after Washington announced it would withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany.

"European leaders have gotten the message. They heard the message loud and clear," Rutte said before talks with European leaders in Armenia, acknowledging "disappointment on the U.S. side" faced with European allies' resistance to joining the war.

"Europeans are stepping up, a bigger role for Europe and a stronger NATO," Rutte insisted ahead of a European Political Community meeting dominated by the twin security threats posed by the Ukraine and Middle East wars.

"We have seen all these countries now participating with their bilateral agreements making sure that when it comes to basing requests and all the logistical support," Rutte said.

 

The Pentagon troop move comes with transatlantic ties badly strained over the Middle East war, although German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insisted on May 3 there was "no connection" with his recent spat with Trump over the conflict.

EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas called the announcement's "timing" a "surprise."

"There has been a talk about withdrawal US troops for a long time from Europe," she told reporters in Yerevan. "But of course, the timing of this announcement comes as a surprise."

"I think it shows that we have to really strengthen the European pillar in NATO, and we have to really do more," Kallas said, while stressing that "American troops are not in Europe only for protecting European interests, but also American interests."

Europe has been ramping up its defense spending in the face of fears over Trump's commitment to NATO and Russia's assault on Ukraine.

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