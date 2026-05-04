Search continues for two missing US soldiers in Morocco

RABAT

Abrams tanks roll in formation during in the annual "African Lion" joint military exercise between US and Moroccan forces in the Tan-Tan region in southwestern Morocco on May 31, 2024. (AFP)

Two U.S. soldiers that disappeared while on a training deployment in southern Morocco were last seen near seaside cliffs and may have fallen into the ocean, a U.S. defense official confirmed to AFP.

A massive land, air and sea search was launched by U.S., Moroccan and allied forces in Cap Draa Training Area after the service members went missing late May 2, both militaries said.

"I can confirm this incident is not related to terrorism but appears to be an accident," the U.S. official told AFP.

"Initial reports indicate the two soldiers may have fallen into the ocean."

The Wall Street Journal reported that officials believe the missing pair went on a hike after training had concluded.

Morocco's armed forces confirmed they were part of the search in a post on Facebook.

The U.S. defense official said that several helicopters, vessels, drones, mountaineers and divers were involved in the search.

The troops were taking part in an annual joint military training exercise called African Lion, which brings together U.S., allied African and NATO militaries for drills in northern and west Africa.

The U.S. military describes the training as "Africa Command's largest premier, joint, annual exercise," bringing together "more than 10,000 participants from more than 20 nations.”