Syrian army begins integrating SDF brigades under deal

Syrian army begins integrating SDF brigades under deal

DAMASCUS
Syrian army begins integrating SDF brigades under deal

The Syrian army has initiated the integration of the fighter brigades from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into its formal ranks under an agreement, the Syrian media has reported.

Four brigades drawn from the Syrian Democratic Forces have been established and formally absorbed into the military hierarchy, local media said on May 3, citing Sipan Hamo, a SDF official and deputy Defense Minister for the eastern region. He assumed his post in March after the accord between Damascus and the SDF.

The move follows an agreement reached months earlier between Damascus and the SDF to gradually reintegrate the autonomous region in the country’s north and northeast into the Syrian state.

The official noted that the newly formed units have been stationed in Kobani, Hasaka, Qamishli and Derik across northern Syria.

The SDF agreed in March to reintegrate into state institutions after government forces reasserted control over large swaths of the autonomous region through a military campaign.

Under the terms of the deal, the SDF committed to integrating its members into state bodies, relinquishing control over critical infrastructure and aligning its administrative structures with those of the central government.

The agreement also included the establishment of three SDF brigades operating under the Defense Ministry’s command.

The official added that discussions are ongoing between the Defense Ministry and the SDF over expanding Kurdish representation within the army, potentially paving the way for additional brigades.

Earlier this month, the SDF began transferring control of detention facilities to the government while dismantling its checkpoints across the region.

Before the agreement, the SDF maintained control over nearly one-third of Syrian territory since the early stages of the civil war and the campaign against the ISIL.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa has pledged to restore the country’s territorial unity following the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, engaging in months-long negotiations with SDF commander Mazloum Abdi.

Clashes between Syrian government forces and SDF fighters ultimately culminated in a decisive offensive in January, allowing Damascus to reclaim much of the he territory and compelling the SDF authorities to accept a ceasefire.

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