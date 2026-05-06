Türkiye ready to open border with Armenia, envoy says

YEREVAN

Preparations to reopen the long-closed border between Türkiye and Armenia are nearing completion, signaling a major step toward restoring ties, Türkiye’s special envoy for normalization has announced.

Speaking during the Yerevan Dialogue Forum, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç said the process has moved beyond political intent and is now in its final technical and bureaucratic phase.

He also held talks with Armenia’s Special Envoy, Ruben Rubinyan, on the sidelines of the forum.

“The border is almost ready to open, but certain technical and administrative steps must be completed,” Kılıç said, stressing that reopening requires full operational readiness. “You cannot simply declare the border open overnight. Infrastructure — from fiber-optic systems to customs and security staffing — must be in place to handle crossings properly.”

The normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, which began in 2021, has gradually expanded through confidence-building measures and diplomatic engagement.

One of the most symbolic developments has been the restoration agreement for the historic Silk Road Bridge, an 11th-century structure spanning the border. The project is seen as both a cultural and political gesture aimed at rebuilding ties.

Kılıç also highlighted broader steps to improve bilateral relations.

These include increased flights by Turkish Airlines, which will take place twice daily starting May 15, visa facilitation for holders of official passports, and a limited student exchange program offering mutual scholarships.