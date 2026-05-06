Baykar signs first KIZILELMA export deal with Indonesia

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense company Baykar has signed its first export agreement for Bayraktar KIZILELMA, its unmanned combat aircraft, with Indonesia-based PT Republik Aero Dirgantara during SAHA 2026 in Istanbul.

The framework agreement was signed at the SAHA 2026 International Defense, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair, which is being held at Istanbul Expo Center.

Speaking after the signing, SAHA Istanbul Chairman and Baykar General Manager Haluk Bayraktar said the agreement marked a significant step for both Türkiye and Indonesia.

“We have signed the first export agreement for Bayraktar KIZILELMA with Indonesia,” Bayraktar said. “We are proud of this on behalf of our country and brotherly Indonesia.”

Bayraktar said KIZILELMA, one of the first examples of unmanned combat aircraft technology, made its first flight in 2022 and has since continued intensive flight activities.

“Our goal is to put Bayraktar KIZILELMA, whose serial production activities were completed last year, into service in our country this year,” he said.

Under the agreement, Baykar aims to begin deliveries in 2028 of a 12-aircraft KIZILELMA fleet, Bayraktar said. The deal also includes options for four additional fleets, or 48 aircraft, for the period ahead.

Bayraktar said the agreement covers not only the supply of systems but also the establishment of local production and maintenance capacity in Indonesia.

Republikorp Group President Norman Joesoef said the company was pleased with the agreement and willing to continue cooperation between the two sides.

Separately, ASELSAN and Indonesian authorities signed two contracts during SAHA 2026 for the use of ASELSAN technologies by Indonesia’s armed forces.

One contract covers payloads for unmanned maritime vehicles to be used by the Indonesian Navy, while the other covers mission-critical communication systems for the Indonesian Armed Forces.

The contracts were signed by ASELSAN Deputy General Manager Özgür Taylan Sarı and PT Republic Director Ivandry Febriando Sitepo at a ceremony attended by ASELSAN CEO Ahmet Akyol.

The agreements follow Türkiye and Indonesia’s broader defense cooperation. Last year, Indonesia signed an agreement for 48 KAAN fifth-generation fighter jets, becoming the first foreign customer for Türkiye’s national combat aircraft program.

Under the KAAN project, Türkiye aims to develop a domestically designed fighter jet with low visibility, internal weapons carriage, high maneuverability, enhanced situational awareness and sensor fusion capabilities.