Apple agrees to $250 mln settlement over AI Siri claims

Apple agrees to $250 mln settlement over AI Siri claims

SAN FRANCISCO
Apple agrees to $250 mln settlement over AI Siri claims

The Apple logo is seen at an Apple store in the Barton Creek Square mall on April 30, 2026 in Austin, Texas.(Getty Images)

Apple on May 5 agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of misleading millions of iPhone buyers by falsely touting artificial intelligence capabilities for its Siri voice assistant in late 2024.

Plaintiffs accused the California tech giant of having "promoted AI capabilities that did not exist at the time, do not exist now, and will not exist for two or more years" in order to boost iPhone sales, the document, reviewed by AFP, stated.

The Better Business Bureau's National Advertising Division, the U.S. advertising watchdog, had also concluded that Apple falsely suggested the new AI-powered Siri was "available now."

The settlement filed on May 5 for court approval, which includes no admission of wrongdoing by Apple, covers roughly 36 million eligible devices, the iPhone 16, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, purchased in the United States between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025.

Each class member could receive $25 per device, a sum that could reach $95 depending on the number of approved claimants.

"We resolved this matter to stay focused on what we do best: Delivering the most innovative products and services to our users," Apple told the Financial Times.

A Morgan Stanley survey cited in the complaint indicated that "enhanced Siri" was the feature that potential iPhone buyers most anticipated.

Apple had launched a major advertising campaign in 2024 to promote these capabilities, before confirming their indefinite delay and pulling its ads.

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