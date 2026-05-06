Indonesia economy grew 5.6 pct in first quarter

Indonesia economy grew 5.6 pct in first quarter

JAKARTA
Indonesia economy grew 5.6 pct in first quarter

This picture shows an aerial view of Jakarta's skyline on May 1, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

Indonesia's economy grew 5.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, the national statistics agency said on May 6, topping the government's own forecast despite pressures of the Middle East war.

The reading exceeded the 5.4 percent recorded in the final three months of 2025, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti told reporters in Jakarta.

Household expenditure was the biggest contributor to the growth, Amalia added.

The government of President Prabowo Subianto is aiming to raise the Southeast Asian economy's growth rate from 5.1 percent last year to eight percent by 2029, powered by high public spending.

Amalia said government expenditure grew more than 21 percent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier.

Capital Economics senior Asia economist Gareth Leather cautioned in a statement against reading the latest figure at face value due to the government's "shift towards more populist and interventionist policymaking" and its willingness under Prabowo to "undermine the guardrails of macro orthodoxy."

Last month, Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said Indonesia could outlast the impacts of Middle East war-fueled oil price hikes for up to 10 months without cutting fuel subsidies.

Indonesia is an oil producer but nevertheless a net importer, and heavily subsidizes fuel consumed domestically.

Between a fifth and a quarter of its oil came from the Middle East, but Jakarta has since made an oil deal with Russia and is looking at other alternatives in Africa, the United States and Venezuela.

Every dollar increase in the global oil price adds a burden of about 6.8 trillion rupiah (about $400 million) to the state budget.

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