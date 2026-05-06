Eid holiday extension lifts travel bookings

ISTANBUL

Reservations have picked up after Türkiye extended the Eid al-Adha holiday to nine days for public employees, with tourism representatives expecting around 20 million people to take part in travel activity during the break.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced after a cabinet meeting that May 25 and the morning of May 26 would be added as administrative leave for public workers. Together with Eid al-Adha eve on May 26 and the four-day holiday from May 27 to 30, the break will run from May 23 to May 31.

The longer holiday is expected to support demand for coastal resorts, cultural tours, visits to hometowns and city tourism, according to sector representatives.

Tourism professionals say additional plane, bus and high-speed train services are expected during the period, as in previous holiday breaks.

Coastal destinations are seeing strong demand as many families prepare to use the holiday as an early summer break.

Antalya ranks first in reservations, with demand rising for three-night, four-day stays at all-inclusive hotels. Packages in the 40,000 to 60,000 Turkish Lira range are drawing particular interest.

The Aegean route is also among the main choices for domestic tourists. Ayvalık in Balıkesir, districts of İzmir and Çanakkale stand out in the northern Aegean, where three-day stays range between 15,000 and 25,000 liras.

Cultural and gastronomy tours are also drawing interest. GAP tours covering routes including Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep, Mardin and Diyarbakır remain among the top choices for travelers seeking a regional tour, with three-night packages starting from 15,000 liras.

Cappadocia is another prominent option, with two-night tour packages starting from 18,000 liras.

Travel agencies are also planning Black Sea tours covering Rize, Trabzon, Artvin and Georgia for those seeking cooler weather. Three- and four-night packages are priced at around 30,000 liras.

Demand has also increased for routes centered on Amasya, Tokat and Çorum, as well as Amasra and Safranbolu, which stand out with their history and gastronomy.

Istanbul is expected to see movement both from residents staying in the city and visitors arriving during the holiday.

Tour operators have begun offering daily routes covering Beyoğlu-Pera, Fener-Balat and Istanbul museums, with prices starting from around 1,000 liras.

Day trips near Istanbul, including Şile and Ağva, and routes from Ankara to Bolu and Bursa are also expected to gain momentum during the holiday.