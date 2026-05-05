Red meat, raw milk output fall in 2025: Data

ANKARA

Türkiye’s red meat production fell 10.5 percent in 2025 from the previous year to 1.88 million tons, while raw milk output declined 4.9 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has announced.

Red meat production was estimated at 1.88 million tons last year, down from 2.1 million tons in 2024, according to the institute’s 2025 red meat production statistics.

Cattle meat production decreased 11.5 percent year-on-year to 1.31 million tons, while sheep meat output fell 8.1 percent to 468,470 tons.

Goat meat production declined 8.8 percent to 90,744 tons, and buffalo meat output dropped 6.3 percent to 12,909 tons.

Over the past decade, total red meat production rose from 1.3 million tons in 2016 to 1.88 million tons in 2025, the data showed.

Cattle meat accounted for 69.7 percent of total red meat production in 2025, followed by sheep meat with 24.9 percent, goat meat with 4.8 percent and buffalo meat with 0.7 percent.

In a separate release, TÜİK said raw milk production fell 4.9 percent in 2025 to 21.37 million tons, compared with 22.48 million tons in the previous year.

Cow milk production declined 4 percent from 2024, while buffalo milk output fell 33 percent. Sheep milk production dropped 11.9 percent, and goat milk output decreased 29.8 percent.

Cow milk made up 94.5 percent of total raw milk production last year, followed by sheep milk with 3.7 percent, goat milk with 1.6 percent and buffalo milk with 0.2 percent.