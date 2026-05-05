Türkiye among world’s leading autogas markets, sector head says

Mithat Yurdakul-ANKARA

Türkiye remains one of the world’s leading autogas markets, with 10,600 autogas stations and more than 5 million LPG-powered vehicles, Türkiye LPG Association Chairman Eyüp Aratay has said.

The country’s autogas market reached 3.3 million tons last year, Aratay said, adding that Türkiye alternates between first and second place globally in the segment.

“Unlike countries such as South Korea and Russia, which are closest to us, we have 10,600 autogas stations,” he said.

“More than 5 million vehicles use these products across the market. I think this market will preserve its position in the short term.”

Aratay said the LPG sector does not see electric vehicles as direct competitors, noting that the economics differ between intercity and urban use.

“Electric vehicles do not appear to be a major alternative in intercity transport. LPG-powered vehicles offer the most economical solution there,” he said. “But if you have a charging point at home or at work, electric vehicles offer a serious economic advantage in the city.”

Aratay also pointed to the global shift toward renewable and nuclear energy, saying the transition would require time and interim fuels, particularly in transportation.

“We need a transition fuel in this process, especially in transport. LPG and autogas are a serious alternative in this respect,” he said, citing lower carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and particulate emissions compared with alternative fossil fuels.

Aratay estimated that 7 million to 7.5 million households in Türkiye still use LPG cylinders.

“Our consumers feel safe. They trust us. They believe they can find cylinders under all conditions and therefore do not feel the need to stock up,” he said.

“In this respect, Türkiye’s LPG sector is truly very strong.”