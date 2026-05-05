Italy, Azerbaijan to deepen energy, defense ties: Meloni

BAKU

Italy and Azerbaijan, which has become a key energy supplier to Europe, will boost energy and defense ties, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on May 4 during a visit to Baku.

European countries are seeking alternatives to Russian oil and gas following the Ukraine war and the Iran conflict exposes the fragility of global energy routes.

Azerbaijani oil and gas supplies have been “crucial” for Italy’s energy security since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Meloni said alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, adding the two sides would seek to boost volumes.

The two countries have agreed to turn their partnership into “a sort of permanent political coordination,” she added.

Last year, Azerbaijan supplied 9.5 billion cubic metres of gas to Italy via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline — some 16 percent of Italy’s gas imports.

Aliyev said Italy remained Azerbaijan’s top trading partner and a key destination for its energy exports, and that the sides had discussed boosting deliveries.

“To do this, it is necessary to expand the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor,” Aliyev said.

Beyond energy, the leaders also discussed expanding cooperation in defense and security, which Meloni described as “another key area.”