Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to convene joint council amid regional tensions

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to convene joint council amid regional tensions

ANKARA
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to convene joint council amid regional tensions

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia will convene the third meeting of their joint coordination council in Ankara on May 6, co-chaired by top diplomats Hakan Fidan and Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

During the meeting, the sides are expected to sign an agreement granting mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports, according to Turkish sources.

Fidan is also expected to hold talks aimed at further advancing bilateral ties and reviewing the work of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council’s five subcommittees, which cover political and diplomatic affairs, defense and security, culture and tourism, social development, and trade and investment.

He is expected to stress the strategic importance of regional connectivity amid ongoing developments and underline the need to strengthen regional ownership to ensure lasting security and stability, the sources said.

The talks are also expected to address regional issues, including ongoing U.S.-Iran contacts, with Türkiye signaling its continued willingness to contribute constructively toward achieving lasting peace. Fidan is expected to highlight the importance of preventing further tensions and provocations in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fidan is expected to reaffirm support for a two-state solution in response to continued ceasefire violations in Gaza and what Ankara describes as unlawful actions in the West Bank. He is also expected to discuss efforts toward the second phase of a Gaza peace agreement and consultations related to a proposed peace mechanism.

Fidan is further expected to call for a stronger deterrent stance by the international community against Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

Established in 2016 as a mechanism to institutionalize bilateral ties across sectors, the council is tasked with overseeing cooperation in political, military, economic and cultural fields. Its first meeting was held in Ankara in February 2017, followed by a second round in Riyadh in May 2025.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have expanded cooperation across multiple sectors in recent years, supported by frequent high-level visits and coordination in multilateral platforms. Bilateral trade reached $8.5 billion by the end of 2025, according to the sources.

 

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