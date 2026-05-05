Ancient Ani Bridge restoration becomes symbol of Türkiye-Armenia thaw

ANKARA

Estimated to date back to the 10th century, the historic Ani Bridge, of which only its piers remain today, has emerged as a powerful symbol of normalization efforts between Türkiye and Armenia, following an agreement on a joint restoration project.

The agreement, signed on May 4, marks a significant instance of formal cooperation between the two neighbors, which still lack diplomatic relations and keep their land border closed.

The protocol on the restoration of the medieval bridge was signed as part of broader normalization efforts between Ankara and Yerevan. The bridge spans the Arpaçay River, which forms part of the modern border between the two countries, near the ancient city of Ani Archaeological Site in eastern Türkiye.

Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said the project represented both symbolic and practical cooperation that could contribute to long-term regional peace and security.

“We believe that symbolic and concrete areas of cooperation, such as the joint restoration of the Ani Bridge, formalized today by a memorandum of understanding, will help establish a lasting climate of peace and security,” Yılmaz said after meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

Pashinyan said on social media that the meeting had been “fruitful” and welcomed the restoration deal, while Armenian Deputy Parliament Speaker Ruben Rubinyan said the project could create significant tourism opportunities once the border reopens.

Rubinyan noted that one part of the Ani Bridge lies on Armenian territory, while the ruins of Ani lie on the Turkish side, allowing the monuments to potentially function as a shared tourism destination.

Built in the 10th century, the Ani Bridge once served as an important artery on medieval trade routes. Historical records indicate it had two levels — a lower passage for caravans and an upper level for pedestrians — reflecting Ani’s historic role as a gateway linking Central Asia, Anatolia and the Caucasus. Today, only the bridge’s stone piers remain.

The bridge is one of the structures registered as an “immovable cultural property to be protected” at the Ani Archaeological Site. It is also known as the Silk Road Bridge.

The restoration carries wider significance because Ani itself remains one of the region’s most important archaeological sites. Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016, the site contains architectural and cultural layers left by the Bagratid Kingdom, Byzantines, Seljuks, Georgians, Mongols and Ottomans.

Once home to both Christian and Muslim communities, Ani is regarded as a rare record of centuries of coexistence and a major landmark of medieval architecture.

The bridge project comes amid a thaw in ties since late 2021. Last month, Ankara and Yerevan agreed to restore operations on the Kars-Gyumri railway line, while Turkish Airlines resumed direct flights between Istanbul and Yerevan earlier this year.

Turkish officials say Ani welcomed around 450,000 domestic and international visitors in 2025, marking a record year.