Türkiye expands ‘sensitive zones’ in Mount Ağrı park

Türkiye expands ‘sensitive zones’ in Mount Ağrı park

AĞRI
Türkiye expands ‘sensitive zones’ in Mount Ağrı park

Turkish authorities have designated parts of Mount Ağrı National Park in eastern Türkiye as “strictly protected sensitive areas,” formalizing a new conservation status through a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

 

Following an environmental assessment of the park's status as a potential natural protected site, authorities formally registered specific zones under the highest level of protection.

 

Detailed maps and a list of the designated areas were included in the decree.

 

The move aims to preserve the fragile ecological balance of the area surrounding Mount Ağrı, which rises to 5,137 meters and hosts diverse flora and unique high-altitude landscapes.

 

Located between the eastern province of Ağrı’s Doğubayazıt district and Iğdır’s central district, the mountain attracts visitors year-round, but activity increases significantly during the warmer months and around the holiday period.

 

Climbing routes on Mount Ağrı typically follow a structured four-day program. Participants trek for hours to reach the first campsite at approximately 3,200 meters, where they rest overnight in tents.

 

The following day, they continue toward the second camp at around 4,200 meters, crossing terrain that offers a striking contrast between snow-covered slopes and spring landscapes.

 

Summit attempts usually take place before dawn, after which climbers descend to complete the expedition.

 

Nature enthusiasts point to the mountain’s visual diversity, noting that it offers the rare chance to witness different seasons simultaneously.

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