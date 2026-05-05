Endangered land tortoises tracked via satellite at university campus

Endangered land tortoises tracked via satellite at university campus

ANKARA
Endangered land tortoises tracked via satellite at university campus

Researchers at Hacettepe University are using satellite transmitters to monitor endangered land tortoises living on the institution’s Beytepe campus in Ankara, offering rare, real-time insights into the species’ behavior.

 

The Beytepe campus, known for its extensive green spaces and relatively preserved natural environment, hosts a wide range of plant and animal life.

 

Scientists are now focusing on the population of land tortoises, which are classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

 

As part of the study, tortoises are carefully captured, marked and fitted with small, solar-powered satellite transmitters that do not harm the animals. These devices allow researchers to track their movements, habitat use and daily activity patterns remotely.

 

“We mark every tortoise we find,” Associate Professor Mehmet Kürşat Şahin from the university’s Biology Department said. “This helps us determine whether we are observing the same individual again or encountering a new one.”

 

Preliminary observations suggest that the campus may host a larger tortoise population than initially expected.

 

Using the satellite data, researchers aim to better understand how the tortoises use different areas of the campus throughout the year, including where they feed, reproduce and hibernate.

 

Another key focus of the study is nidification, or nesting ecology, which plays a critical role in the species’ survival.

 

Researchers hope the findings will contribute to broader global efforts to protect vulnerable species.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal

US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal

    US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal

  2. Oil sinks and stocks rally on peace hopes, Samsung tops $1 trillion

    Oil sinks and stocks rally on peace hopes, Samsung tops $1 trillion

  3. Iran's top diplomat holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

    Iran's top diplomat holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

  4. Ukraine reports strike as Kiev's ceasefire due to begin

    Ukraine reports strike as Kiev's ceasefire due to begin

  5. Silifke Castle to be illuminated for night-time visits

    Silifke Castle to be illuminated for night-time visits
Recommended
Supercell storm devastates pistachio orchards in southern Türkiye

Supercell storm devastates pistachio orchards in southern Türkiye
New ferry line to link Çanakkale with Greece’s Lemnos

New ferry line to link Çanakkale with Greece’s Lemnos
Chinese documentary team travels 7,000 kilometers to capture rare Muş tulips

Chinese documentary team travels 7,000 kilometers to capture rare Muş tulips
Istanbul hosts 5th International Water Forum

Istanbul hosts 5th International Water Forum
Turkish defense firms unveil new systems at SAHA 2026

Turkish defense firms unveil new systems at SAHA 2026
Erdoğan chairs first cybersecurity board meeting

Erdoğan chairs first cybersecurity board meeting
Defense Ministry unveils intercontinental ballistic missile Yıldırımhan at SAHA 2026

Defense Ministry unveils intercontinental ballistic missile Yıldırımhan at SAHA 2026
WORLD US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal

US pauses Hormuz escorts in bid for deal

The U.S. will pause escorting commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz barely a day after it began doing so, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday, citing a desire to reach a peace deal with Iran.
ECONOMY Oil sinks and stocks rally on peace hopes, Samsung tops $1 trillion

Oil sinks and stocks rally on peace hopes, Samsung tops $1 trillion

Oil prices extended losses and stocks rallied Wednesday on fresh hopes for an end to the Iran war and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while Samsung blasted past the $1 trillion valuation mark as the AI tech boom continued apace.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿