China fireworks factory explosion kills 21

China fireworks factory explosion kills 21

LIUYANG
China fireworks factory explosion kills 21

A giant explosion at a fireworks factory in central China killed at least 21 people and injured 61, state media said on May 5.

The explosion occurred at around 4:43 p.m. on May 4 at the Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company in Liuyang, Hunan province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Videos on social media from May 4 showed continuous explosions accompanied by a vast cloud of smoke rising high into the air in a rural area surrounded by mountains.

Drone footage from CCTV taken a day later showed a swathe of smoldering debris where buildings had stood, with rescue workers and excavators scouring the rubble.

Smoke continued to rise from some buildings left standing, many of them with their roofs blown off.

The central government had sent experts to guide rescue efforts, while more than 480 rescuers had been urgently dispatched to the site for search-and-rescue operations, CCTV reported.

They had established a 3-kilometer control zone around the site and evacuated people nearby.

Police had apprehended the company's management while investigations into the cause of the accident continue, CCTV said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for "all-out efforts" to treat the injured and search for missing persons, and for those responsible to be held accountable, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

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