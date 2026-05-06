Silifke Castle to be illuminated for night-time visits

MERSİN

Silifke Castle in Türkiye’s southern province of Mersin will be illuminated as part of a night-time museum initiative when it reopens to visitors in June following the completion of excavation and restoration work.

Perched on a 185-meter-high hill in the district it lends its name to, the castle has been continuously inhabited from the Roman era through to the 20th century. Excavation and restoration efforts, launched in 2011 under the leadership of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, are ongoing.

Supported by the ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” project, the work is being carried out by a team led by Professor Ali Boran from Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University’s Faculty of Letters, Department of Art History.

The site bears traces from multiple periods, including Roman remains, Byzantine fortifications and moats, reconstruction during the Karamanoğlu era in line with Turkish-Islamic architectural models and its final form shaped in the Ottoman period.

Closed to visitors since 2015 due to archaeological work, the castle will reopen once excavation, conservation, restoration and landscaping efforts are completed. Protective fencing will also be installed around the site.

As part of the nighttime museum concept, the castle will be equipped with lighting to allow visits into the late evening hours.

Mersin Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Hakan Doğanay said the project has gained momentum through a sponsorship agreement between the governor’s office and a private company.

“If no unforeseen circumstances arise, our governor, Atilla Toros, aims to open the site in June. We want to bring the castle back to the people of Silifke and boost regional tourism,” Doğanay said.

“By illuminating the castle, we will both enhance safety and introduce night-time museum visits in Silifke, which is known for its hot climate,” he added.

Noting that summer temperatures in the district can reach 42 degrees Celsius, Doğanay said the goal is to offer visitors an alternative experience.

“We want people to enjoy the sea, sand and sun during the day and visit Silifke Castle in the evening. Our efforts are focused on making that possible while offering a cooler and more enjoyable cultural experience,” he said.