Theater Train departs from Ankara

ANKARA

The “Theater Train,” launched with a collaboration between the State Theaters Directorate General (DT) of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, departed from Ankara yesterday.

According to a statement from DT, the “State Theaters Wagon Stage” project will once again meet art lovers until May 19.

Rooted in the “Theater Everywhere” approach initiated in 2008 and gaining an international dimension in 2009 with the “Theater Eastern Express,” the project reached wide audiences across thousands of kilometers in 2025.

Aiming to bring theatre to broader audiences by reaching different cities across Anatolia, the initiative stands out as an important effort to increase accessibility to culture and the arts.

As part of this year’s program, the Antalya State Theater’s children’s play “Masal Treni” and the Ankara State Theater production “Komşu Köyün Delisi” will meet audiences of all ages.

The tour will feature a total of 25 performances at 13 stations, starting from Ankara and covering Karabük, Zonguldak, Çankırı, Yerköy, Hekimhan, Muş, Tatvan, Van, Palu, Gölbaşı, Pazarcık and İskenderun.

Spanning approximately 4,160 kilometers, the route will create a strong cultural corridor that carries theater beyond geographical boundaries.

“Wagon Stage” stands out not only as a touring project but also as a cultural movement that makes the unifying and transformative power of art visible across different regions of Anatolia.

With performances staged at each stop, the shared language of theatre will create a common experiential space among audiences.

The project will open with the play “The Madman of the Neighboring Village,” to be staged at Ankara Train Station at 8 p.m. tomorrow, after which the Theatre Train will depart from the capital.