Anna Karenina ballet makes world premiere

ANTALYA

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (DOB) staged the world premiere of the ballet “Anna Karenina,” adapted from the works of Leo Tolstoy.

According to a statement from the Antalya DOB, “Anna Karenina,” regarded as one of the most important works of classical Russian literature, was brought to the stage of the Haşim İşcan Culture Center Opera Hall. The premiere performance, for which tickets sold out days in advance, was held to great interest and a full house.

Inspired by Tolstoy’s profound exploration of the human soul, the multi-layered story — centered on love, loyalty, social norms and individual conflicts — was conveyed through the powerful language of dance.

While the set design was constructed with a modern and minimalist approach, the costume design preserved the aesthetics and elegance of the period, creating a strong contrast in the visual world of the production.

Music by prominent classical composers P. I. Tchaikovsky, G. Puccini and S. Prokofiev was brought to the stage with arrangements by conductor Tulio Gagliardo Varas. The production features set design by Çağda Çitkaya, costume design by Gülay Korkut Dinç and lighting design by Mustafa Eski, with Demet Emen as concertmaster.

The leading roles were performed by Rina Murata as Anna Karenina, Kanat N. Uulu as Count Alexie Vronsky, Artemii Pliusnin as Count Alexie Karenin, Riine Sasaki as Princess Katerina Shcherbatsky (Kitty), Ryuhei Ito as Konstantin Dmitrich Levin, Yağızhan Danış as Prince Stephan Oblonsky (Stiva), Sayaka Matsushita as Princess Darya Oblonsky (Dolly), Milina Fidan as Princess Betsy Tverskoy, Zeynep Eke as Sergei Karenin (Seryozha) and Melda Özkan as Countess Vronskaya.

The two-act ballet will be staged again today and on May 23.