'Devil Wears Prada 2' takes top spot in US box office

'Devil Wears Prada 2' takes top spot in US box office

LOS ANGELES
Devil Wears Prada 2 takes top spot in US box office

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" debuted atop the North American box office this weekend, industry estimates showed on May 3, 20 years after the hit original took audiences inside the cutthroat world of haute couture.

The sequel sees Anne Hathaway's character return to work under tyrannical editor Miranda Priestly, portrayed again by Meryl Streep, as their fashion magazine faces an existential crisis.

Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt also return as leads, while a host of A-list additions and celebrity cameos round out the star-studded cast.

Last week's box office winner "Michael," the biopic about late superstar Michael Jackson, fell to second place but still took in $54 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

In the starring role is Jaafar Jackson, the popstar's nephew.

Following a whopping $97 million debut last weekend in North America, the movie has taken in over $423 million at the global box office.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" came in third with $12.1 million, taking its cumulative domestic haul over $400 million.

Fourth place went to Amazon MGM's hit sci-fi adventure comedy "Project Hail Mary," with another $8.6 million.

The film, starring Ryan Gosling as a teacher-turned-astronaut who must save Earth from a dimming sun, has earned over $625 million worldwide, in an extended theatrical run.

In fifth place with $6.4 million was indie horror film "Hokum," a low-budget Irish production which Gross said had earned "excellent" reviews from critics and audiences.

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