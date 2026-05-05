Türkiye’s longest river rises amidst Sivas mountains

SİVAS

From the high-altitude springs of Kızıldağ in the eastern province of Sivas, the Kızılırmak begins a 1,355-kilometer journey as Türkiye’s longest river.

Flowing from an elevation of 2,000 meters, the waterway quickly earns its name — the "Red River" — within its first 5 kilometers, where the basin's distinct soil and rock give the current its iconic crimson hue during the rains.

Originating on the slopes of Kuzköy and Ortaköy, the Kızılırmak serves as a vital artery for Türkiye, sustaining everything from tourism and water sports to agriculture, livestock, energy and industry while providing a rich habitat for numerous species.

Travelers using the D-200 and E-88 highways along the Sivas-Erzincan route can witness the area where the river is born.

Those crossing Koyunkaya Bridge, located close to the source along this route, also pass over the first bridge built on the Kızılırmak.

Drone footage has captured how the river, which starts as a small spring, expands to exceed 50 meters in width in places around the Zara and Hafik districts.

Flowing through Sivas, Kayseri, Nevşehir, Kırşehir, Kırıkkale, Ankara, Çankırı, Çorum and Samsun, the river empties into the Black Sea at Bafra Cape. Along its main branch are major dams including İmranlı, Yamula, Bayramhacılı, Kesikköprü, Hirfanlı, Kapulukaya, Obruk, Boyabat, Altınkaya and Derbent.

Cahit Bektaş, who lives in the Değirmendere hamlet of Ortaköy, told state-run Anadolu Agency that Türkiye’s longest river originates from their village.

Explaining that the Kızılırmak is formed from clear waters, Bektaş said, “The river is born from melting snow in the mountains and from springs. The Kızılırmak is a very large river, and this area is one of its central points.”

Flowing more vigorously this year due to heavy rainfall

Expressing his happiness at living where the river originates, Bektaş said, “I live in Ortaköy, I was born and raised here. We are at the birthplace of the Kızılırmak; I have been here since my childhood.”

He noted that the river’s flow has gained significant momentum this year, bolstered by a combination of melting snow and seasonal spring rains.

“The Kızılırmak is flowing even more vigorously this year due to abundant rainfall. The other side of the stream belongs to Kuzköy, while this side belongs to Ortaköy. We live in the Değirmendere hamlet, on the lands where the Kızılırmak is born. The river is born, fed and grows with waters coming from the mountains,” he said.