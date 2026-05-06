Energy prices rise nearly 20 percent in two months: Central Bank

ANKARA

Domestic energy prices rose 14.4 percent in April due to the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, bringing the increase over the past two months close to 20 percent, the Turkish Central Bank has said.

The bank released its April price developments report after official data showed consumer prices rose 4.18 percent month-on-month, while annual inflation increased by 1.50 percentage points to 32.37 percent.

Energy, food and clothing prices were the main drivers of monthly consumer inflation, according to the report.

The Central Bank said fuel prices continued to rise in April, while increases in natural gas and electricity prices stood out after a regulation on residential tariffs.

A gradual pricing system was also introduced for residential natural gas, similar to the practice in electricity, under which households with higher consumption pay more.

With the effect of the new system, residential natural gas prices rose 45.1 percent in April, the report said.

Food prices, another major contributor to inflation, gained pace from their moderate March course, driven by both unprocessed and processed food items.

The report said the rise in core goods inflation was led by the clothing and footwear subgroup, while price increases also accelerated in some items linked to petrochemical products.

Monthly services inflation, adjusted for seasonal effects, slowed compared with the previous month, the Central Bank said.

Domestic producer prices rose 3.17 percent in April, led by energy items, while annual producer inflation reached 28.59 percent.