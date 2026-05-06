Ankara court delays CHP convention trial to July

ANKARA

An Ankara court on May 6 adjourned until July 1 the criminal case over alleged irregularities at the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 38th ordinary convention.

As part of its interim ruling in the fifth hearing in the case, the court decided to hear testimony from Adem Soytekin, who previously gave a statement under effective remorse provisions in a separate investigation involving the Istanbul Municipality.

CHP leader Özgür Özel welcomed the decision to summon Soytekin.

“Let him come and say what he heard. Let it be revealed that his claim is not based on concrete facts, and let no doubt remain. I am pleased with this,” Özel said.

The indictment prepared by the chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara alleges that some delegates were offered money in exchange for votes during the CHP convention held on Nov. 4-5, 2023.

Eleven people are standing trial, including jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP's presidential candidate for next elections.

The defendants face prison sentences ranging from one to three years on charges of “rigging the vote.”