OECD official says Türkiye ‘key player’ in critical minerals

OECD official says Türkiye ‘key player’ in critical minerals

ISTANBUL
OECD official says Türkiye ‘key player’ in critical minerals

Türkiye has emerged as a "key player" in the global race for critical minerals, holding the reserves and geographical leverage necessary to drive the world’s transition to green energy, a top official with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has said.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Marion Jansen, the organization’s director for trade and agriculture, highlighted Türkiye’s dominant position in the supply of boron and its significant deposits of rare earth elements.

"Türkiye is already an important actor in the field of critical minerals," Jansen said. "It is a supplier of an important product like boron and has significant reserves in a number of rare earth elements."

As global investors pivot toward the green transition, the vulnerability of supply chains and the impact of export restrictions have become central concerns for OECD members. Jansen noted that Türkiye is uniquely positioned to help diversify these fragile networks.

Beyond its domestic mineral wealth, Jansen emphasized Türkiye’s "extremely favorable" geographical location, which facilitates the logistics and transit of minerals sourced from various regions. This makes the country a natural hub for the international movement of materials essential for electric vehicles and renewable energy technology.

Jansen praised Ankara’s proactive diplomacy in the sector, noting that the country continues to bring different stakeholders together to address supply chain security.

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