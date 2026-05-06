French shipping firm says vessel targeted in Hormuz

PARIS

French shipping company CMA CGM said Wednesday one of its vessels had been targeted by an attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The CMA CGM San Antonio was the target of an attack yesterday while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in injuries among crew members and damage to the vessel," the shipping firm said in a statement, adding those injured had been evacuated for treatment.

The Maltese-flagged vessel was attacked a day after US President Donald Trump launched the so-called "Project Freedom" to help vessels leave the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was halting the US military operation to escort ships through the vital strait, in a bid to reach a deal with Iran to end the war.

Iran has refused to surrender control of the strait, using it as leverage in the conflict, which began with US-Israeli attacks in late February.