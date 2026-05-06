Heavy machinery on famed Antalya beach sparks backlash

Heavy machinery on famed Antalya beach sparks backlash

ANTALYA
Heavy machinery on famed Antalya beach sparks backlash

Heavy construction equipment operating just meters away from sunbathing tourists has sparked public backlash on the southern city of Antalya’s renowned Konyaaltı Beach, as hotels and beachfront businesses carry out pre-season preparations ahead of the summer rush.

Several businesses are undertaking construction activities along multiple sections of the 7-kilometer coastal stretch, with some accused of exceeding their legal boundaries and violating Türkiye’s Coastal Law through unauthorized interventions, daily Hürriyet reported on May 6.

Excavators and other heavy machinery were seen operating both in front of a five-star hotel and on a public beach area managed by EKDAĞ, a subsidiary of the Antalya Municipality.

The sight of machinery working in close proximity to tourists relaxing and swimming has drawn criticism over both safety and environmental concerns.

Duygu Kozanoğlu, head of the Antalya Bar Association’s Environmental Commission, warned that such activities threaten the fragile coastal ecosystem.

She stressed that beaches are protected public spaces under Turkish law and that transferring usage rights to private operators does not grant them ownership or the authority to alter natural formations.

“These areas have their own ecosystems and natural structures, including sand dunes formed over many years,” Kozanoğlu said. “Interventions carried out under the pretext of ‘service’ or ‘improvement’ risk damaging this natural balance, expanding commercial use and effectively occupying more of the coastline.”

She also highlighted safety risks, noting that operating heavy machinery in areas actively used by the public poses a direct threat to beachgoers.

“Work schedules and safety measures must take into account environmental health, occupational safety and public well-being,” she added.

The controversy comes at a time when Antalya is once again seeing a surge in international tourism.

Known for its mild climate, expansive beaches and rich historical heritage, the Mediterranean resort city welcomed more than 17 million foreign visitors last year.

Tourism activity has remained strong in the first quarter of this year, particularly with arrivals from Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

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