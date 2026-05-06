Istanbul hosts 5th International Water Forum

ISTANBUL

The fifth Istanbul International Water Forum has opened in Türkiye, bringing together ministers, policymakers, academics and water experts from around the world to address mounting regional and global water challenges amid intensifying climate pressures.

Held at Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center, the forum is focusing on practical solutions to improve water security, efficiency and climate adaptation.

According to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the three-day gathering has attracted nine ministers and eight deputy ministers, alongside representatives from public institutions, the private sector and international organizations, highlighting the growing urgency of water governance on the global agenda.

The forum was revived last year following a pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, after a decision by Türkiye’s National Water Council, chaired by Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı.

It was organized jointly by the Turkish Water Institute, the State Hydraulic Works, the General Directorate of Water Management and the General Directorate for European Union and Foreign Relations.

International institutions, including the United Nations, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the World Bank, are participating.

Discussions are expected to generate policy recommendations and innovative financing models aimed at strengthening water resilience, with outcomes likely to contribute to upcoming global water platforms, including the next U.N. Water Conference and the 11th World Water Forum in 2027.