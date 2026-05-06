Supercell storm devastates pistachio orchards in southern Türkiye

Supercell storm devastates pistachio orchards in southern Türkiye

GAZİANTEP
Supercell storm devastates pistachio orchards in southern Türkiye

A powerful “supercellstorm that swept across southern Türkiye over the weekend has caused extensive damage to pistachio orchards and farmland, raising concerns over agricultural losses and potential market repercussions in one of the country’s most important pistachio-producing regions.

The violent weather system — marked by intense rainfall, hail and strong winds — disrupted daily life in Gaziantep and neighboring provinces, uprooting mature pistachio trees and damaging thousands of hectares of cultivated land across Şanlıurfa and Adıyaman.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said teams from the state-backed agricultural insurance body TARSİM were continuing field inspections to assess the full extent of the destruction.

Agricultural representatives on the ground described the damage as severe, particularly for pistachio trees currently in their fruit-clustering phase — a critical stage for the upcoming harvest.

Union of Turkish Chambers of Agriculture board member Ahmet Eyyüpoğlu said at least 3,000 decares of pistachio fields in Şanlıurfa had been hit, noting that the province alone accounts for nearly 45 percent of Türkiye’s pistachio production. He also reported losses in wheat and lentil fields.

In Gaziantep’s Karkamış district, local agriculture chamber head İdris Bozkurt said all 98,000 decares of pistachio farmland in the district had been affected, warning that “the harvest of the next two seasons is gone.”

Farmers said some villages reported total crop losses, while others sustained around 30 percent damage. Broken fruit clusters and damaged buds were among the most common impacts. Around 70 percent of the region’s agricultural land is reportedly insured.

The storm also struck parts of Elazığ, where agricultural officials reported damage across 50,000 decares of lentils, chickpeas, barley and wheat.

The losses may also ripple into the food sector. Pistachios are a key ingredient in Baklava, and industry representatives warned that speculative price hikes could emerge if supply tightens, although producers say it is too early to determine the storm’s long-term impact on prices.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky says Russia choosing war as dual ceasefires falter

Zelensky says Russia choosing war as dual ceasefires falter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky says Russia choosing war as dual ceasefires falter

    Zelensky says Russia choosing war as dual ceasefires falter

  2. Trump issues ultimatum for Iran to accept deal or face more bombing

    Trump issues ultimatum for Iran to accept deal or face more bombing

  3. Baykar signs first KIZILELMA export deal with Indonesia

    Baykar signs first KIZILELMA export deal with Indonesia

  4. Ankara court delays CHP convention trial to July

    Ankara court delays CHP convention trial to July

  5. EU urged to 'act now' on West Bank settlement project

    EU urged to 'act now' on West Bank settlement project
Recommended
Ankara court delays CHP convention trial to July

Ankara court delays CHP convention trial to July
Türkiye ready to open border with Armenia, envoy says

Türkiye ready to open border with Armenia, envoy says
EU should admit Türkiye to defense programs, says Fidan

EU should admit Türkiye to defense programs, says Fidan
Heavy machinery on famed Antalya beach sparks backlash

Heavy machinery on famed Antalya beach sparks backlash
Türkiye launches zero water loss campaign at Istanbul forum

Türkiye launches zero water loss campaign at Istanbul forum
New ferry line to link Çanakkale with Greece’s Lemnos

New ferry line to link Çanakkale with Greece’s Lemnos
WORLD Zelensky says Russia choosing war as dual ceasefires falter

Zelensky says Russia choosing war as dual ceasefires falter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia had decided to reject efforts to halt fighting and save lives by launching fresh attacks on Ukraine, which had called a unilateral ceasefire.

ECONOMY Baykar signs first KIZILELMA export deal with Indonesia

Baykar signs first KIZILELMA export deal with Indonesia

Turkish defense company Baykar has signed its first export agreement for Bayraktar KIZILELMA, its unmanned combat aircraft, with Indonesia-based PT Republik Aero Dirgantara during SAHA 2026 in Istanbul.
SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿