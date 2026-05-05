Defense Ministry unveils intercontinental ballistic missile Yıldırımhan at SAHA 2026

Defense Ministry unveils intercontinental ballistic missile Yıldırımhan at SAHA 2026

ISTANBUL
Defense Ministry unveils intercontinental ballistic missile Yıldırımhan at SAHA 2026

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry has introduced YILDIRIMHAN, a domestically developed long-range missile, at the SAHA 2026 International Defense, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair in Istanbul.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler attended the launch program for new products developed by the ministry’s R&D Center at Istanbul Expo Center, where SAHA 2026 is being held from May 5 to 9.

Speaking at the program, Güler said the products displayed at the ministry’s stand were the result of efforts to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces through domestic research and development.

“The defense industry has increased its production capacity through major investments and has also turned into a knowledge-based, R&D-focused ecosystem developing high technology,” Güler said.

He said sustaining this progress required continuous renewal as technology advances and defense requirements change.

“R&D-oriented product development and activities play a decisive role in strengthening the defense industry in a sustainable manner,” Güler said. “In this context, our ministry continues its work with great determination to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces.”

Güler described YILDIRIMHAN as Türkiye’s first liquid-fuelled missile capable of hypersonic flight and the longest-range missile developed by the country so far.

Other products presented at the program included Gölgehan Jammer, Güçhan turbofan aircraft engine, Onur turboshaft helicopter engine and PNR-53 sniper rifle, according to the minister’s remarks.

Following the launch program, Güler opened the stand displaying YILDIRIMHAN and other defense industry products developed by the ministry’s R&D Center.

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