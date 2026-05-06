New ferry line to link Çanakkale with Greece’s Lemnos

ÇANAKKALE

A new ferry route connecting northwestern Türkiye with the Greek island of Lemnos is set to launch on June 13, marking the latest expansion in cross-border tourism between the two neighbors.

The Çanakkale–Lemnos line comes as travel demand between Türkiye and Greece continues to grow, driven by Athens’ fast-track visa scheme for Turkish nationals visiting the Aegean islands. Greek officials said the new maritime connection is expected to further boost tourist arrivals from Türkiye, which have climbed significantly over the past two years.

The route will provide direct access from Çanakkale to Lemnos, adding another transport link across the northern Aegean and expanding tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.

The development follows Greece’s decision in March to extend its simplified visa-on-arrival program for Turkish citizens for a second time. The scheme, first introduced in April 2024 under a bilateral agreement signed in December 2023, allows easier access to 12 popular Greek islands, including Rhodes, Kos and Lesbos.

The visa initiative has played a central role in accelerating Turkish tourism to Greece, with official figures showing visitor numbers surpassing 1.5 million. Turkish investments in Greece have also expanded, particularly through the country’s “Golden Visa” residency-by-investment program, which has generated around $720 million in real estate purchases.

Sector representatives say Turkish visitor numbers to Greece’s Aegean islands have increased nearly fivefold in recent years.