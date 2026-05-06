Flour sector continues production and exports

Flour sector continues production and exports

ANKARA
Flour sector continues production and exports

Despite regional conflict and economic volatility, Türkiye’s flour industry boosted exports by 37 percent in April compared to the same month last year, according to Mesut Çakmak, president of the Turkish Flour Industrialists' Federation (TUSAF).

Çakmak told state-run Anadolu Agency that exporters shipped 215,800 tons of flour in April 2026, up from 156,000 tons in April 2025. The value of those exports rose from $59 million to $80 million over the same period.

The growth comes amid rising protectionism and instability in neighboring countries. For the first four months of 2026, the sector exported 713,000 tons valued at $260 million.

“We know we can reach and even exceed an export volume of 3 million tons for 2026,” Çakmak said, noting the industry had previously reached highs of 3.6 million tons.

“If we do not stand in our own way, there is no competitor on the field that can match our quality and experience,” he added.

The federation is currently focused on diversifying product lines and markets through technological upgrades and quality control. Çakmak emphasized that Türkiye aims to secure more than 25 percent of the 12-million-ton global flour export market.

To achieve this, the sector is leveraging capacity and competitive pricing to challenge rivals like Russia and Egypt in African and Arab markets. Çakmak noted that with continued government support and diplomatic initiatives, the industry is poised to meet "incredible targets" despite the ongoing pressures of war and rising costs.

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