Türkiye calls for stronger global cooperation on migration

NEW YORK

Türkiye has called for stronger international cooperation and fairer responsibility-sharing in addressing migration, warning that frontline countries continue to carry a disproportionate burden in displacement crises.

Speaking at the Second International Migration Review Forum at the U.N. General Assembly, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ahmet Yıldız, said migration management should focus on humanitarian needs and the root causes of displacement.

“Combating irregular migration is not only a security crisis but also a global responsibility requiring international solidarity with origin and transit countries already under huge migratory pressure,” Yıldız said.

He said Türkiye, located at the crossroads of major migration routes, has extensive experience in managing large-scale refugee movements and continues to face significant pressure.

“Unfortunately, we face the most serious displacement crisis while the burden and responsibility continue to remain disproportionately upon the shoulders of a limited number of countries,” he said.

Yıldız said global migration frameworks should do more to prevent the externalization of migration responsibilities and ensure equitable burden-sharing among countries.

“Türkiye’s experience as a frontline state for over a decade has demonstrated that international solidarity and equitable burden-sharing are indispensable for a fair and effective global migration governance system,” he said.

Türkiye hosts about 2.3 million Syrians under temporary protection, with most support financed through national resources, Yıldız said.

He said Ankara had made progress in areas aligned with the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, including combating migrant smuggling and human trafficking, improving data-based migration governance, expanding training programs and digitizing migration services.

“As a result of these efforts, migration management in Türkiye has become more effective, the skills of migrants and refugees have been enhanced, and harmonization and reintegration processes have improved,” Yıldız said.

He urged U.N. member states to strengthen cooperation on migration policy and adopt a more holistic approach to migration governance.